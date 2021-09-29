Ryder cup fans embarrassed state -- Jan George

I grew up in Wisconsin where I was taught to show respect for others and the value of good sportsmanship. We cheered wildly for our favored teams, but learned to applaud politely for our opponents.
So I was appalled to watch the reception given to the European golfers at the recent Ryder Cup golf tournament. These stellar athletes did nothing to merit the “boos” of the partisan crowd. They were taunted and subjected to rude and disruptive behavior during play. They should have been treated as honored guests and received a true Wisconsin welcome. Instead, the crowd showed great disrespect -- what a sad lesson for their children.
The lesson should be that it does nothing for your team to denigrate the other. And when you acknowledge an excellent opponent, your victory is even sweeter. Please, show some respect -- and teach it to the next generation by your actions.
Jan George, Honolulu, Hawaii