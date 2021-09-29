 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ryder cup fans embarrassed state -- Jan George
0 comments

Ryder cup fans embarrassed state -- Jan George

  • 0

I grew up in Wisconsin where I was taught to show respect for others and the value of good sportsmanship. We cheered wildly for our favored teams, but learned to applaud politely for our opponents.

So I was appalled to watch the reception given to the European golfers at the recent Ryder Cup golf tournament. These stellar athletes did nothing to merit the “boos” of the partisan crowd. They were taunted and subjected to rude and disruptive behavior during play. They should have been treated as honored guests and received a true Wisconsin welcome. Instead, the crowd showed great disrespect -- what a sad lesson for their children.

The lesson should be that it does nothing for your team to denigrate the other. And when you acknowledge an excellent opponent, your victory is even sweeter. Please, show some respect -- and teach it to the next generation by your actions.

Jan George, Honolulu, Hawaii 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics