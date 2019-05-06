It is hard to decide what is the most alarming thing from the special counsel’s report and how it was handled by the attorney general.
Is it that we have a president who was elected with sweeping and systematic help by a hostile foreign power? Or the clear evidence that the assistance was welcomed at every turn? Or maybe that our president himself committed at least ten acts in an effort to undermine and prevent an investigation of such help? Furthermore, it appears we have an attorney general who lies to the public about these findings in an effort to further obstruct the public’s understanding.
Perhaps the worst news is that we have a commander in chief and an attorney general who have done and will do nothing to prevent Russia from repeating this attack on our democracy. That's probably because they almost certainly think they will need Russian help again to prevail in 2020.
William F. Bauer, Fitchburg