Russian leaders war war criminals -- Jeremiah Cahill

We have clear reasons for supporting the Ukrainians in the face of the Russian attacks.

Yes, the conflict has deep historical roots, and plenty of questions surround the post-Cold War roles of NATO and the U.S. But who wouldn’t sympathize with people suffering through winter amid brutal destruction? This makes me wonder: What ever happened to the so-called “rules of war”?

International law recognizes the right of civilians to be protected from the dangers of war. “Every possible care must be taken to avoid harming them or their houses, or destroying their means of survival,” according to the International Red Cross.

My anger over relentless attacks is not directed at the Russian people, but rather at their leaders. Vladimir Putin and his generals are war criminals, and someday will be prosecuted as such. But let’s be clear -- civilian protection must apply in wars everywhere.

All militarized nations can do better, and should be held to account.

Jeremiah Cahill, Madison

