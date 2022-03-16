Russia must pay to rebuild Ukraine -- Thomas Miller

Some day (I pray soon) the war in Ukraine will end. And Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s forces will lose. He can not win, because the brave Ukrainian people will not give up.

And when the war ends, a new Marshall Plan will need to begin. Who will pay for the rebuilding of Ukraine? Surely, we will all contribute, but those who are most responsible need to bear most of the cost.

Dollar one must come from Putin and his wealthy oligarchs as well as others who support Putin. The money, yachts and property that are currently being seized should be placed in escrow and set aside for the rebuilding campaign.

Dollar two should come from Russia. NATO and the EU should place the Russian economy under receivership and devote money otherwise normally allocated to Russia’s military budget toward the rebuilding campaign.

Dollar three should come from the Russian people. While many Russian people disagree with Putin and risk jail for protesting, most are unaware or ignorant of what is being done. Lesson learned -- be aware of what your government does, because you are responsible.

Land can be cleared and buildings can be rebuilt, but the greatest damage done are the lives lost that can never be brought back.

Thomas Miller, Madison