Russia is wary of NATO expansion -- Stephen Blake

Please, not war drums again.
What is seldom mentioned about Ukraine is that during the talks to persuade the then-Soviet Union to accept reunification of Germany, the Western allies led the Russians to believe that NATO would not expand eastward. While no guarantees were written into the German Reunification Treaty, memorandums and notes from the time clearly show that to be the case.
Russians fear aggression from the West with good reason. They lost 20 million people as a result of an invasion from the West in World War II. And which way did Napoleon come from?
It doesn't matter that we are not Nazi Germany. NATO was set up to counter Soviet influence in Europe just as the Warsaw Pact was intended as a buffer for Mother Russia. Now that buffer is gone.
Russians see NATO as an adversary getting ever closer to their borders. Imagine how we would react if the Chinese wanted to put a military base in Latin America, or Russia formed a military alliance with Cuba and Venezuela.
We should offer a 20-year moratorium on NATO membership for former Soviet republics such as Ukraine. NATO is big enough already.
Stephen Blake, Oxford