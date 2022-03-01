Russia is clearly at fault in Ukraine -- Michael Slana

For months, while the United States issued increasingly dire warnings about Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine, Russia denied they posed any threat.

On Feb. 20, Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. repeated those denials and said that Donetsk and Luhansk, two provinces in eastern Ukraine partly controlled by Russia-backed separatists, were “a part of Ukraine.” The next day, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin blatantly violated Ukraine’s sovereignty by recognizing the Russian-controlled separatist regimes as independent republics. Days later, Putin launched an unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian government has thrown out many phony accusations and justifications to try to defend their invasion. They’ve falsely accused Ukraine of perpetuating a genocide, while Russian attacks have forced civilians to seek out bomb shelters or flee Ukraine. Russian leaders have absurdly said they seek to “denazify” Ukraine, while they try to depose Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, who is Jewish.

Putin and others have tried to deflect by focusing on NATO’s expansion in Central and Eastern Europe, as if formerly Soviet-controlled countries deciding to join a defensive alliance somehow gives Russia the right to subjugate Ukraine.

Not every war is black and white, but there’s no ambiguity here: Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was premeditated, unprovoked and utterly unjustified. #StandWithUkraine

Michael Slana, Madison