Russia can learn from Vietnam errors -- Bruce Meredith

Will Russia learn from our mistakes?

In January 1968, I was in college, knowing I soon would be drafted as our war in Vietnam expanded its reach. Then came the Tet Offensive. The Viet Cong overran many cities thought to be safe.

They paid a heavy price, but Tet shattered our myths about the war. The enemy wasn't growing weaker. We hadn't won the hearts and minds of the Vietnamese. We weren't invincible. Still 18 months after the Tet Offensive, I was ordered to Vietnam.

We carried on in Vietnam because we decided there could be no peace without honor. As a result, the war took an additional 25,000 GIs and hundreds of thousands more Vietnamese before our humiliating exit. The wounds and divisions from that war have yet to fully heal.

Now Russia is suffering its own Tet Offensive, as its foolish and dangerous myths are being shattered. Vladimir Putin must now decide how much more Russia, Ukraine and the rest of the world must endure to save his honor.

We can only hope he will learn from our mistakes. Self-centered myths can metastasize and invade a nation's soul. In an unholy war, only peace and self-reflection can bring honor.

Bruce Meredith, Madison