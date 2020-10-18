 Skip to main content
Rusk will be missed and remembered -- Jane M. Allen-Jauch
Rusk will be missed and remembered -- Jane M. Allen-Jauch

Many Dane County residents knew and respected Dane County Sup. Paul Rusk for his selfless commitment to our many social equity and environmental issues. I was even more blessed to know Paul as a neighbor and dear friend.

When my spouse was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Paul was the director of the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance. I immediately walked across the street to talk with Paul. With unwavering compassion, Paul offered gems of information about all the resources available to us. His knowledge and caring suggestions helped to calm both my spouse and me as we began the Alzheimer’s journey.

Paul enjoyed gathering at neighbors’ homes: whether it was for friendly conversation, signing nomination papers for the County Board, or just taking a break in the driveway from hours of yardwork. Paul loved exercise and being outdoors, especially enjoying the many natural wonders of Warner Park.

Though a quiet and very private person, Paul looked forward to our pre-COVID breakfast outings with the neighbors, especially at the Jet Room.

Thank you, Paul, for your peaceful and thoughtful ways, your willingness to listen, and the deep compassion and hard work you gave for those whom our world seems to have forgotten.

Farewell, dear neighbor and friend. I will miss you.

Jane M. Allen-Jauch, Madison

