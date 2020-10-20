 Skip to main content
Rusk was a true public servant -- Margaret McEntire
Rusk was a true public servant -- Margaret McEntire

It was my honor and privilege to not only know Dane County Sup. Paul Rusk but consider him a friend. For some years he was my County Board supervisor -- I considered him my supervisor even after moving into a different district.

Paul hewed to the honorable version of public service that called for diligence, thoughtfulness and transparency. His had a notably civil and respectful approach to those principles.

He understood and carefully weighed the possible outcomes of supporting one County Board proposal over another. He kept Dane County residents in mind when making the tough choices that often constitute County Board business.

On Women's Equality Day this year, which always falls on Aug. 26, Paul told me he grew up hearing his suffragette grandmother's story of voting as soon as the 19th Amendment became law, and never missing an election thereafter. Some of that must have rubbed off on him to steer him into public service, but the rest was pure Paul. He had a genuine and abiding interest in helping craft solid, forward-thinking policies.

We are fortunate to be the beneficiaries of his contributions.

Margaret McEntire, Madison

