Rural base would be best for F-35s -- Mitch Rosefelt

Several local media outlets reported that only one noise complaint followed unannounced visits to Truax Field in Madison by F-35 aircraft this summer.
Let's be clear that this is spin from the local chamber of commerce. It is not a measure of people's response to the noise. How many people know they can report noise, and what is the value of doing so? If we want to test how Madison responds to the noise of these aircraft, let's conduct a real test.
Perhaps it's time to invest in a permanent rural base to house the squadron. This would support continued generations of fighter jets, impact far fewer people, and retain all of the economic benefits. We build expensive temporary bases to support our military engagements abroad. Surely we can afford to be more considerate of our own citizens when investing in our security.
Mitch Rosefelt, Verona