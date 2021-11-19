Running shirts can be locally sourced -- Gregory Humphrey

A rather concerning comment was made on local news concerning the Madison Marathon.
Sarah Kleme, president of Madison Festivals, was interviewed by WKOW-TV (Ch. 27). She said the pandemic was not the only obstacle to overcome with this year’s event. She stated the biggest struggle was with supply chain disruptions.
She told the news reporter that, "We just got all of our participants' shirts this week from being stuck out on port."
That sounded awful the first time I heard it, and it did not improve when I hit the DVR rewind button. Local businesses of every stripe have taken a hit to the bottom line from the pandemic due to the loss of workers and customers. So when nearly 5,000 participant shirts were needed for the local marathon, the project was sent far outside Madison and Dane County. The order could have -- and should have -- been kept in this city. That did not happen.
We all talk about buying local and keeping workers on the job. So it is troubling to learn that Madison Festivals, when having the opportunity to keep cash registers humming locally, gave the work project to a place requiring its return via a port.
Gregory Humphrey, Madison