Rule of law is key to democracy -- John Hallinan

President Gerald Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon set in motion a tradition that may destroy our democracy.

Since that time, the Reagan campaign officials tried negotiating with the Iranian government to release hostages prior to his election. This in turn led to the Iran-Contra scandal, in which President Ronald Reagan illegally sold weapons to Iran and illegally funded an army in Nicaragua. He was never held accountable.

President George W. Bush started a war with Iraq based on trumped-up information supplied by Dick Cheney, his vice president. In the execution of that war, Bush allowed our government to torture prisoners in violation of national and international law. He was never held accountable.

It should be noted the Russian President Vladamir Putin used Bush’s trumped-up war with Iraq as an excuse for starting wars with Georgia, Azerbaijan and now Ukraine.

If President Donald Trump is not prosecuted for his numerous violations of our laws, and more importantly his attempt to overthrow an election and our Constitution, it is hard to see how the next amoral president won’t succeed in ending our democracy.

Without the rule of law, our world leadership comes to a painful end.

John Hallinan, Stoughton