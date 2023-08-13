We are approaching the dawn of the first home UW Badgers football game and new season on Saturday, Sept. 2.

I urge athletic director Chris McIntosh and head coach Luke Fickell to find a way to stop the continuation of the vulgar chant that fans shout back and forth at each other several times during the game.

Maybe the other fans could boo and drown them out? Maybe they could blast “Stop! In the name of love” by the Supremes on those massive loudspeakers in the north end zone. Please come up with something and make it stop.

It really is embarrassing for the program and the fans that this boorish and embarrassing chant continues to occur.

Wally Meyer, Madison