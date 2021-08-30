 Skip to main content
Roys' fundraising isn't ghoulish -- Jim Miller
Roys' fundraising isn't ghoulish -- Jim Miller

Maybe I am pointing out the obvious, but if Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, is raising funds to help a challenger to Sen. Andre Jacque, R-DePere, this means she believes that he will recover and be healthy enough to run for reelection in 2022.

That is hardly "goulish," as some on Twitter have claimed. Likewise, it is only "pure evil" to raise these funds if you assume that funding a Democrat challenger to a Republican is something evil.

It is normal for Republicans to describe people who suffer from their own poor judgement as "irresponsible." Apparently, it is unacceptable to use this term for a Republican who is suffering from his own poor judgment.

Like Roys, I hope Jacque recovers, and I pray that he will also recover a sense of morals.

Jim Miller, Madison 

