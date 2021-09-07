Rosh Hashanah is vital to humanity -- Louis White

Most do not know how important the holiday Rosh Hashanah is to humanity. Also known as the festival of trumpets, it is possible that this is the date that Jesus Christ was actually born. This festival can be summed up in one word: Regathering.
This is a time for people to regather to a pure faith in God and to look inward to take stock of their spiritual condition and make necessary changes. Christ would have observed this holiday just as he observed Passover.
Rosh Hashanah leads into Yom Kippur, which is the Day of Atonement. Yom Kippur is the most holy day on the Jewish biblical calendar, and it is the day when God looks into the hearts of every human being to see where mankind stands spiritually.
One day mankind’s probationary period will end, and judgment will commence. What will be the condition of your heart when judgment comes?
Louis White, Oconomowoc