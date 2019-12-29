Rose Bowl is truly a special event — David Olien

Barry Alvarez is exactly right in his description of the Rose Bowl.

Midwesterners grow up with the dream they will one day watch their team play in the hallowed stadium. I will never forget the magic atmosphere, walking out of the dark into a sunny majestic scene I had viewed on television for half a century.

Alvarez and his dedicated student athletes got me there with tens of thousands of red clad Badgers fans in 2000. The Rose Bowl is truly one of America’s premier sporting events. On Wisconsin!

David Olien, Williamsburg, Va.

