Rose Bowl is truly a special event — David Olien
0 comments

Rose Bowl is truly a special event — David Olien

  • 0

Barry Alvarez is exactly right in his description of the Rose Bowl.

Midwesterners grow up with the dream they will one day watch their team play in the hallowed stadium. I will never forget the magic atmosphere, walking out of the dark into a sunny majestic scene I had viewed on television for half a century.

Alvarez and his dedicated student athletes got me there with tens of thousands of red clad Badgers fans in 2000. The Rose Bowl is truly one of America’s premier sporting events. On Wisconsin!

David Olien, Williamsburg, Va. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics