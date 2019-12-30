Rose Bowl is more than just a game -- Bob Hunt

I appreciated Barry Alvarez's love of the Rose Bowl in the Dec. 25 State Journal article "Alvarez remains bowled over by trip to Pasadena." The Rose Bowl should not lose its luster in these days of College Football Playoffs. The Rose Bowl is more than a game, it's an event like the Super Bowl, the Indianapolis 500 or the Kentucky Derby.

In 2000, I went to the Rose Bowl with a group. All the tailgate parties and festivities couldn't match then-coach Alvarez's enthusiasm on the sidelines of that game. Barry had a crutch because of his recent knee replacement. To watch him jump, dance and holler during the game was special. My mother, who was with me, said, "I hope Barry doesn't hit someone with his crutch."

Visions of Ohio State coach Woody Hayes came to mind. Hayes interfered with an opposing player from the sidelines and ruined his reputation.

Good thing Alvarez's enthusiasm didn't overcome him. His enthusiasm for the game led the Wisconsin Badgers to Rose Bowl glory.

Bob Hunt, Lodi

