Root cause of gun deaths is young men -- Aaron Bock

After another school massacre, the usual suspects on both sides blather about ineffectual measures to prevent another one, such as arming teachers or abolishing certain guns by executive order. No one wants to get to the root cause.

Civilian gun ownership has been legal and common since this country's inception. Semi-automatic rifles with large magazines have been available for decades and are nothing new, either. What is new is young men becoming so full of rage and detached that they get satisfaction out of killing random innocents. How many of our elected officials are asking what’s causing this?

It is long past time for Congress to gather an army of mental health, law enforcement and education experts to determine what is driving people to madness. We need to figure out how to uproot it, and how to help those prone to it. In the meantime, we should increase school security, train people how to identify threats early, pass "red flag" laws and reasonable waiting periods on gun purchases, and make background checks as comprehensive as legally possible.

The tiresome Band-Aid solutions and slogans that we've been hearing endlessly are just that. They are only further confirmation to those at a breaking point that no one cares about them.

Aaron Bock, Cross Plains