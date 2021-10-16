Rooftop solar is solution for state -- Lila Zastrow

Who are the real Wisconsin NIMBYs (which stands for "not in my backyard")? Are they those who don’t want their lives and property destroyed by solar or wind farms? Or are they the people who won’t take responsibility for their energy usage?
Thousands of Wisconsin acres are slated for solar farms. Legislators turn a blind eye, their coffers handsomely subsidized, turning Wisconsin into the utility ghetto of the United States.
I believe these energy farms will exacerbate global warming, cause health problems and exist in perpetuity. Imagine having to live among them. People are faced with selling the land they love or staying to watch it poisoned.
Solar farms are not wildlife havens. The solution was presented in a study that the State Journal covered Oct. 10. The study found that "rooftop solar could meet 2/3rd of Wisconsin's electricity.” Amazing: Producing energy where it will be used, without large construction and reducing heat on roofs.
But according to the study, “98% of what’s possible is unlikely to be installed.”
Why? Utilities do the energy planning -- making money, lots of money -- through construction.
Rather than despoiling beloved properties, shouldn’t everyone step up, solarize and think about energy use? We need our Legislature to set the states’ energy agenda, giving incentives and rebates rather than tax incentives most families cannot use.
Lila Zastrow, Seymour