Ron Johnson's remarks weren't racist -- Kimberly Brockway

The people who say U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s comments were “racist” when he was speaking about the Jan. 6 riot are ignorant.
They took offense about his comparison of President Donald Trump supporters to Black Lives Matter supporters and antifa while stating that Trump's supporters don’t commit the violent activities like those two groups. For this, Johnson, R-Oshkosh, was accused of racism. Apparently, liberals aren’t aware that antifa includes many -- if not mostly -- white people.
Why not compare the Jan. 6 riot to the Black Lives Matter and antifa riots that were committed in Kenosha last summer and that are still being committed in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle to this day. Last summer's riots in cities caused between $1 billion and $2 billion in damages, according to the Insurance Information Institute, as reported by Axios. And how much do you think the Jan. 6 riot cost? It was in the millions, not nearly billions.