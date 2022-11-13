 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Ron Johnson won by avoiding Trump -- Eileen Ziesler

I did not vote for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, in Tuesday’s election because of his statements about the Jan. 6 insurrection. I also did not like his inability to distance himself from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and his allies. Like them, he failed to support Liz Cheney’s efforts to bring Donald Trump to justice.

The reason Johnson was able to win the election is because he did not campaign with Trump.

Moderate Republican voters cannot tolerate the childish, ridiculous and harmful behavior of Trump. I hope Johnson will protect democracy and the Republican Party.

Eileen Ziesler, Ladysmith

