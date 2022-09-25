Ron Johnson will keep gas prices lower -- Stephanie Soucek

Gas prices may have come down from their peak two months ago. But they are still higher than they were this time last year, and we risk seeing them increase at any time. While everyone likes to blame oil companies when prices increase, the real problem is our nation’s dysfunctional energy policy.

As U.S. Sen. Johnson, R-Oshkosh, rightfully called for in legislation earlier this year, our energy policy needs a makeover if we ever want to avoid prices at the pump like this past summer. We need to encourage building pipelines and reducing regulation hurdles on energy exports. We live in a global market after all. We need to open exploration on and offshore and encourage long-term energy investment.

But instead of these commonsense approaches that will give our wallets a break, the White House has instead threatened to put oil companies out of business and made it impossible for them to plan long-term investments.

Johnson is right. He’s putting the budgets of average families ahead of ideologies that would force higher energy prices on us. I only wish more would follow his lead on our national energy policy.

Stephanie Soucek, Sturgeon Bay