Ron Johnson takes border seriously -- Mitch Maier

Regardless of political affiliation, there seems to be an overwhelming consensus that the United States’ immigration policy is broken. Democrats and Republicans have different approaches and policy positions to fix the problem.

But right now, the southern border is seeing more apprehensions and attempted crossings than we’ve ever seen in American history, and few Democrats are willing to visit the border.

I don’t understand why Democrats aren’t taking this issue seriously. Even in a northern state like Wisconsin, the security at the southern border affects our communities. We’re in the midst of a drug overdose epidemic, and the deadly drugs that end up in our communities are being shipped illegally over the southern border. I’ve consistently seen Republican politicians visit the southern border to understand the issue better so that they might present a solution.

I’ve seen U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, visit the border multiple times. I know he’s serious about solving the crisis at the border and, by extension, protecting our communities. I’ll always support leaders committed to protecting my community, which is why I’m supporting Johnson.

Mitch Maier, Prairie du Sac