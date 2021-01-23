Ron Johnson spread lies, kowtowed to Trump -- Brent Odell

For four years, Republicans saw no need to work with Democrats in seeking common ground in addressing the pressing issues facing our country. Now that Republicans aren't in control of the Senate, they're calling for folks to link arms, let bygones be bygones and sing "Kumbaya."
This is coming from the likes of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who spread lies about the election. It's sickening that he and others allowed and continue to allow themselves to be bullied, putting their own self-serving needs above the security of the country and the needs of the American people.
Johnson stated half the population wouldn't accept that Joe Biden won the election. He said this despite multiple recounts and over 60 lawsuits being found baseless and without merit. Do you wonder why? Johnson is an accomplice and shares responsibility by spreading lies and pushing these conspiracy theories.
Johnson enabling Trump the past four years and allowing him to have a stranglehold on the Republican Party was sad and scary. It speaks volumes about Johnson's character that he continues to kowtow to Trump, who has no ethics or morals, manipulates government agencies and acts in ways that only benefit himself.