Ron Johnson should honor his oath -- Theresa (Terry) Evanson

I register my strong disagreement and disappointment with U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s attempt to overturn the presidential election results. This is undemocratic and lays the ax to the root of America’s promise to its people of open and free elections.

Sen. Johnson, R-Oshkosh, knows that the November elections were fair and honest. How else did so many Republicans get elected? If widespread voter fraud existed, it would have extended down the ballot. Sen. Johnson is trying to overturn the will of voters to further his own political goals. This is dishonest, nefarious and hypocritical.

He also dishonors the United States of America as he skewers his promise to uphold the Constitution. I am a Vietnam-era veteran. That was a hard time to serve the country, and many of my friends did not understand my support of the military at a time when so many were protesting the war.

Every person who takes the oath to uphold the Constitution must be courageous and willing to take the brickbats of public opinion. Sen. Johnson’s effort to undermine the Constitution that he is sworn to uphold is dastardly.

Sen. Johnson, reconsider and uphold the oath you swore before God.

Theresa (Terry) Evanson, Madison