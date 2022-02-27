Ron Johnson obstructs no matter what -- Mark Wohlferd

The State Journal's Feb. 13 publication of the congressional roll call made it clear to me that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, continues to be former President Donald Trump's lap dog. Johnson continues to do everything he can to thwart the current administration.

The roll call showed that Johnson voted not to confirm 14 of 15 nominees to various positions that the Biden administration had proposed. Fourteen of the nominees were confirmed by a bipartisan vote in the equally divided Senate. So many of Johnson's Republican colleagues voted to approve these nominations that they passed easily. Keep in mind that only 50 senators are Democrats, and that nominees were confirmed by receiving between 93 and 51 bipartisan votes. The closest vote was 51-43.

What did Johnson see in 14 of these well-qualified nominees that made him vote not to approve? The answer is that he is trying so hard to appease Trump that he no longer will do what's good for the country or Wisconsin. He can't even think for himself.

Come this November, Wisconsin's voters must replace him.

Mark Wohlferd, Middleton