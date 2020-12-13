Ron Johnson must think Wisconsin can't count -- Tim Busche

The presidential election is over, and Joe Biden won.
Mathematics is a proven way to measure which amount of votes is more than another amount of votes. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, thinks his own state can’t count correctly. He seems to believe we needed to have another Joseph McCarthy from our state.
The State Journal should outline what our senator has spent his time on in the last year. I’m sure everything I have heard or seen of his actions has not been to benefit Wisconsinites or the majority of Americans. He seems to be begging for a pardon from President Donald Trump with his non-democratic actions.
I think most of the Republicans in the U.S. Congress are addicted to Trump. They don't seem to want to keep us out of a depression. They seem to be in favor of a coup so Trump can be dictator of the former democratic country we used to call the United States of America.
Tim Busche, Mazomanie
