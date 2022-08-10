Ron Johnson must be voted out of office -- Pam Condon

If the reports on the behavior of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, aren't enough to vote him out, I don’t know what is.

He deliberately tried to send a list of fake electors to then-Vice President Mike Pence to push the "big lie" about a stolen election. That act alone is reason enough to oust him. He’s also suggesting Medicare and Social Security benefits are “entitlements,” and that payments to our seniors need to be reviewed regularly as discretionary spending. Wait, I thought conservatives stood for less bureaucratic government?

But a much longer list of appalling behavior defines this conspiracy theorist senator. Wisconsin, we deserve better than this misinformed and misdirected peddler of propaganda. If Johnson is so worried about government spending, it’d be great if he put an end to Michael Gableman's circus investigation of the 2020 election. We as taxpayers should be refunded for the costs of this frivolous investigation. That’s a year and a half of our lives and money wasted that we’ll never get back.

Mandela Barnes is the choice I’m making for a senator to represent Wisconsin. He uses sound logic. He represents integrity, humility and respect, and he’s genuine and thoughtful -- all qualities sorely lacking in our current political climate.

Pam Condon, Baraboo