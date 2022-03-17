 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Ron Johnson may want Russian media here -- Jeffrey Theisen

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has a commercial out now where he is complaining about the mainstream media only taking the liberal stance in its reporting. The mainstream media is only reporting the truth.

If you ask Johnson about the Jan. 6 riot at the nation’s Capitol, he will tell you it was just another day of business, that nothing out of the ordinary happened at the Capitol on that day.

We now hear that Putin’s government-controlled media is preventing the Russian people from hearing the truth about the Russian army invading Ukraine and slaughtering defenseless civilians. Is this the type of media that Johnson wants? Does Johnson really want our media to be like Russia’s?

Jeffrey Theisen, Sun Prairie

