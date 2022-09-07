Ron Johnson makes us proud to be American -- Dick Greffin

With an important election about two months away, the vote results will hopefully stop the downward plunge of our nation that the liberal Democrats seem likely to continue if they remain in control.

We already have a U.S. senator agreeing with just about everything President Joe Biden does wrong. If another Democrat is elected to the Senate, Wisconsin will no longer have a needed representative balance in Washington.

So here are just a few voter choices:

If you enjoy high gas and automobile prices, do not vote for Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh. If you like high grocery and utility costs, don’t vote for Johnson. If you agree with the hiring of thousands of IRS agents, don’t vote for Johnson. If you approve of an open border allowing thousands of illegal immigrants to enter our country, don’t vote for Johnson. If you approve of higher taxes to pay for the billions in new spending by the controlling Democrats, don’t vote for Johnson.

Since the election of President Joe Biden, our nation has lost some world respect, especially after his Afghanistan failure. Voters now have the opportunity to help our nation recover by electing Republicans such as Johnson who will once again make us proud to be Americans.

Dick Greffin, Waunakee