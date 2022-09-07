 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Ron Johnson makes us proud to be American -- Dick Greffin

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

With an important election about two months away, the vote results will hopefully stop the downward plunge of our nation that the liberal Democrats seem likely to continue if they remain in control.

We already have a U.S. senator agreeing with just about everything President Joe Biden does wrong. If another Democrat is elected to the Senate, Wisconsin will no longer have a needed representative balance in Washington.

So here are just a few voter choices:

If you enjoy high gas and automobile prices, do not vote for Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh. If you like high grocery and utility costs, don’t vote for Johnson. If you agree with the hiring of thousands of IRS agents, don’t vote for Johnson. If you approve of an open border allowing thousands of illegal immigrants to enter our country, don’t vote for Johnson. If you approve of higher taxes to pay for the billions in new spending by the controlling Democrats, don’t vote for Johnson.

People are also reading…

Since the election of President Joe Biden, our nation has lost some world respect, especially after his Afghanistan failure. Voters now have the opportunity to help our nation recover by electing Republicans such as Johnson who will once again make us proud to be Americans.

Dick Greffin, Waunakee

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics