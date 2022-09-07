Ron Johnson is voice for the rest of us -- Colin Conn

President Joe Biden has made the timely (and perhaps unconstitutional) decision to buy a few million votes, at $10,000 a pop, by cancelling student loan debt.

This shifts billions of dollars in costs to people like me who didn’t go to college, or my wife who worked her way through, or my father and stepfather who fought in World War II to earn the GI Bill. Someone has to pay, just not the people who’ll benefit.

Hard work seems no longer appreciated by our society. Entry level jobs, the trades, military service or “working your way up” have been cast aside in exchange for a higher education system with costs that have exceeded inflation for decades.

I’m guessing that, if elected to the U.S. Senate, Mandela Barnes will support Biden at every turn, maintaining the insanity of a president who calls me an extremist or a semi-fascist or worse, a MAGA Republican, simply because I believe a person should create their own path in life and pay for it themselves.

At the very least, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, supplies a valuable alternative -- a voice for the rest of us.

Colin Conn, Cross Plains