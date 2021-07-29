Ron Johnson is the Elmer Fudd of the U.S. Senate -- John Finkler

Wisconsin went from a U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold, who visited all 72 counties at least once a year, to Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who has shown no interest in any county.

In the U.S. Senate, Johnson has become an Elmer Fudd cartoon character. He continues to embarrass Wisconsin. The usual quote about Johnson could be, "OK, what did he say this time?"

Johnson's latest: "You see what the media’s doing to me. I may not be the best candidate." When in doubt, blame the media.

Johnson laments that one of his greatest failures in a most undistinguished 11-year Senate career is the survival of "Obamacare."

Only in Johnson's bizarre world could not being able to take away quality and affordable health care coverage for thousands of Wisconsin citizens be considered a failure.

Johnson is only interested in a way-out-there ideology that has nothing to do with helping improve the quality of life in Wisconsin. And now he is even hedging on his promise to only be in the Senate for two terms.