Ron Johnson is not best for Wisconsin -- Bill Dagnon

You've heard U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's talk for 12 years, but what about his actions in the Senate?

One of Oshkosh Republican's main accomplishments was his amendment to the disastrous 2017 Republican tax bill that gave a huge permanent tax cut to his own business and those of other financial elites. Those cuts could add up $2 trillion to the U.S. deficit. The richest 1% of taxpayers, and businesses, some of which are not owned by American citizens, got much of this tax break.

Johnson's biggest donors and billionaires Dick and Liz Uihleins of the Uline packaging company, and Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply, gained $215 million in 2018 deductions after giving Johnson, and groups supporting him, around $20 million for his 2016 reelection campaign. They may gain as much as a half a billion dollars in tax cuts over the years.

Johnson's achievement, other than corporate welfare, during his Senate years was doubling his net worth. Are those the kind of achievements that you need from your senator?

I didn't think so. Vote for a Wisconsin native who has traveled the state from cities to farms, asking Badgers what they're worried about. Mandela Barnes will take the concerns of ordinary Wisconsinites with him to the Senate, not the greed of billionaires.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo