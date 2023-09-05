It's a rare day that the Wisconsin State Journal doesn't publish an article, editorial or letter to the editor critical of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.

I would remind readers that if it weren't for people such as Sens. Johnson and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, we the American people would have no idea of the corruption in our once-great institutions such as the Department of Justice, the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service.