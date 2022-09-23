Ron Johnson is a really dangerous choice -- Roger T. Williams

You have probably seen the incredibly dark and sinister TV ads proclaiming Mandela Barnes “a dangerous Democrat” for our U.S. Senate seat.

These GOP ads claim Barnes wants to “defund the police” and “put criminals back on the street.” The GOP often uses dark, sinister ads in the waning days of an election to scare people into showing up and voting Republican. Yet we should recognize these ads for what they really are: blatantly racist diatribes.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is the dangerous candidate for Senate. He broke his pledge to only serve two Senate terms. The GOP tax cut he helped pass mainly benefitted the wealthy, large corporations and himself. He sees Social Security and Medicare not as entitlements you’ve earned, but as programs to be voted on annually. He downplayed the Jan. 6 insurrection, calling it a “peaceful protest.” He helped spread Trump’s "big lie" about the 2020 election. He even touted mouthwash as a treatment for COVID-19 infections.

Check out Barnes’ priorities for U.S. Senate at mandelabarnes.com. His ideas on several issues -- family farms, rural communities, manufacturing, unions, small businesses, climate, health care and immigration -- are progressive and inspiring. But they are not dangerous. Vote for Barnes on Nov. 8 and fire Johnson, the truly dangerous candidate.

Roger T. Williams, Cottage Grove