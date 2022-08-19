 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Ron Johnson ignores the rule of law -- Richard Brouillard

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, can justify any action regardless of its legality.

Johnson recently praised the efforts of a Racine County man who engaged in fraudulent activity and requested absentee ballots for someone other than himself. Johnson said, "I appreciate what he did. I think he did the public a service showing a vulnerability that obviously (the Wisconsin Elections Commission) isn’t concerned about."

The guy committed a crime and should be punished for what he did. But Johnson, the “law and order guy,” doesn’t see it that way.

Rob a bank, and when you get caught tell the police you did it to point out the vulnerabilities in the bank's security.  I am sure that will not get you very far in the legal system.

Like his efforts to present a false set of electors to the Congress, Johnson seems to think people are above the law if he supports their actions.

The stupor resulting from Johnson’s MAGA (make America great again) intoxication has caused him to throw common sense to the wind and focus on his quest for power. His efforts are disgusting and a threat to our democracy. It is up to the voters of the state to send him into retirement this fall.

Richard Brouillard, Waterloo

