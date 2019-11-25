Congratulations to our own Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh. He helped defeat pending legislation that would have halted the sale of flavored vaping products that have been shown to attract children.
In a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to reverse his support on a proposed ban on flavored e-cigarettes, Sen. Johnson craftily cited four-year-old data to support the claim that vaping isn’t harmful. He also declared the entire industry could be “destroyed” if this legislation were passed, based on no hard data.
He assured the president and his own constituents that public health is his paramount concern by claiming that untold numbers of adult smokers could go back to smoking if fruit-flavored vaping cartridges are unavailable to them. This would be a “public health disaster,” he wrote. Shrewdly, he didn't mention the health threat to young adults that this legislation was designed to reduce, and no mention of the over 2,000 cases of serious lung injury related to vaping.
Well done, senator. You are a politician extraordinaire.
Jeanne Howard, Madison