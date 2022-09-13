Ron Johnson has scary agenda for climate -- Betsy Abramson

The Republican Party wants us to fear challenger Mandela Barnes, but what frightens me is the prospect of another six years of Ron Johnson in the U.S. Senate.

Despite looming global catastrophe, Johnson remains a climate change denier of the first order, calling it “bulls--t,” doubling down on fossil fuel production, confirming judges who gut the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate greenhouse gases, and consistently voting against climate action legislation, most recently the transformational Inflation Reduction Act.

In Barnes, I see a talented leader who, as chairman of the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change, brokered agreement among farmers, utilities, local governments, businesses, Native American tribes, environmental groups and regulators on a comprehensive climate action plan. He stands ready to bring his passion for the issue and leadership abilities to the Senate to fight for a habitable future for our planet.

If we don’t want to hand the next generations a world overwhelmed by drought, wildfires, massive flooding, extreme heat and storms, widespread disease, food and water shortages, coastal cities submerged by rising seas, millions of climate migrants and governments bankrupted by the cost of addressing these calamities, we must defeat Johnson and elect Barnes as our next U.S. Senator.

Betsy Abramson, Madison