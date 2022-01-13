Ron Johnson has put our nation in peril -- Richard Beal

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws Joe Biden and the "Ghost of Elections Yet to Come"

In his statement to run for a third term, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said that the Democrats have put America in "peril.”

The “peril” did not start in January 2021. The peril started years ago with the radical right and its lies, misstatement of facts, obstructionism and trickle-down economics.

Former President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Johnson have only used these techniques to destroy our democracy. Pitting one group of Americans against another has been a hallmark of the Trump years. Johnson has only added to this by his lies and actions these past five years. Blocking appointments for federal positions and vital legislation is part of the Trump Party effort to destroy our government.