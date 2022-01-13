Ron Johnson has put our nation in peril -- Richard Beal

In his statement to run for a third term, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said that the Democrats have put America in "peril.”
The “peril” did not start in January 2021. The peril started years ago with the radical right and its lies, misstatement of facts, obstructionism and trickle-down economics.
Former President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Johnson have only used these techniques to destroy our democracy. Pitting one group of Americans against another has been a hallmark of the Trump years. Johnson has only added to this by his lies and actions these past five years. Blocking appointments for federal positions and vital legislation is part of the Trump Party effort to destroy our government.
Johnson endorses voter restrictions as do Trump and McConnell. Trickle-down economics has only added to the anger of the people because it destroyed the middle class and created a super wealthy (1%) of our society. The 2017 tax cut supported by Johnson has created a $2 trillion deficit for the middle class to pay. Johnson even held up that bill until he got a special provision for himself and two of his billionaire friends.
Richard Beal, Madison