Ron Johnson has our best interests in mind -- Charlotte Rasmussen

Living in a small town, you might be a bit worried about getting quality health care. But through my Medicare Advantage plan, which I’ve been on for years now, I feel like my coverage couldn’t be better.

I have access to all of the doctors I need and the benefits I want. Extra services keep me healthy beyond recovering from being sick or needing a procedure. And even though I spend my winters down in Florida (we all need a break from the cold sometimes), my Medicare Advantage coverage follows me wherever I go.

That's pretty convenient. if you ask me.

I’ve always thought U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson had my best interests in mind, and his continued support of Medicare Advantage is a testament to that. He has been an advocate of the program for many years, and I am thankful to have a representative like him protecting the programs I love in Washington, D.C.

Charlotte Rasmussen, Stanley