Ron Johnson has no grasp on reality -- Bob Israel

Ron Johnson says Fauci 'overhyped' AIDS crisis, is doing the same with COVID-19 U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Wednesday accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of having "overhyped" the AIDS crisis, arguing the infectious disease expert is doing the same with COVID-19 as a new variant emerges.

Five million people have died from COVID-19, and 36 million have died from AIDS -- what's the big deal?

Remember, this is the same esteemed senator who a few years ago revealed that the climate crisis is caused by sunspots. He is losing his grasp on reality.

Bob Israel, Madison