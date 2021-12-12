 Skip to main content

Ron Johnson has no grasp on reality -- Bob Israel
Ron Johnson has no grasp on reality -- Bob Israel

It should come as no surprise that our own U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has claimed Anthony Fauci is overhyping the problems with COVID-19 as much as he did with AIDS.

Five million people have died from COVID-19, and 36 million have died from AIDS -- what's the big deal?

Remember, this is the same esteemed senator who a few years ago revealed that the climate crisis is caused by sunspots. He is losing his grasp on reality. 

Bob Israel, Madison

