Ron Johnson has no grasp on reality -- Bob Israel

It should come as no surprise that our own U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has claimed Anthony Fauci is overhyping the problems with COVID-19 as much as he did with AIDS.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Wednesday accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of having "overhyped" the AIDS crisis, arguing the infectious disease expert is doing the same with COVID-19 as a new variant emerges.
Five million people have died from COVID-19, and 36 million have died from AIDS -- what's the big deal?
Remember, this is the same esteemed senator who a few years ago revealed that the climate crisis is caused by sunspots. He is losing his grasp on reality.
Bob Israel, Madison