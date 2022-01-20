 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Ron Johnson doesn't represent all of us -- Tom Whittaker
Are the "conservatives" in Wisconsin (who used to be known as "Republicans") going to come to their senses and find a candidate who doesn't:

  • Lie about election processes.
  • Recommend idiotic and dangerous "cures" for COVID.
  • Renege on his promise not to run for a third term?

I hope so.

It's time to find a new candidate in the primary election. Because having candidates for elected office to represent the majority of us citizens of Wisconsin is vital to democracy. Without that, and with U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, supposedly representing us all, we all are doomed to a different form of government. In that government, "we the people" are no longer in control.

I don't want that. (And don't get me started on gerrymandering.)

Tom Whittaker, Madison

