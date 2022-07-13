Ron Johnson doesn't deserve your vote -- Wilford Zeamer

I am writing about the recent disgraceful activity of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.

For the voters who don't follow closely the activities of our elected officials, Sen. Johnson is being questioned about his alleged attempt to provide false elector lists to Vice President Mike Pence in an aborted attempt to change the results of the 2020 election. Fortunately, our vice president demonstrated more dedication to our democracy than the unlawful acts of Johnson.

Since taking office, Johnson has displayed little -- if any -- concern for the welfare of the Wisconsin electorate. On the other hand, he has devoted much time and effort in increasing his personal wealth.

For the good of our state and for the preservation of our republic, please vote to replace this greedy, untruthful and very dangerous individual. This is not a political issue, because members of both parties have been appalled by Johnson's conduct in office.

Wilford Zeamer, Beaver Dam