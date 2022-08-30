Ron Johnson doesn't deserve to serve -- Mary Lou Reisch

I read that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, acknowledged but tried to downplay his role in a plot to overthrow the results of the 2020 election returns. He stated, "My involvement in that attempt to deliver [fake electors] spanned the course of a couple seconds."

To my way of thinking, that's kind of like saying, "I'm just a little bit pregnant." Johnson voted against the creation of a commission to study the Jan. 6 riots, the bipartisan gun safety bill, the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and the $35-per-month cap on the price of insulin. He also promoted the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as unscientific treatments for COVID-19.

His latest criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci angers me, because I greatly admire the doctor and deem him to be an outstanding American who devoted his whole career to helping others.

Johnson does not deserve to represent Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate.

Mary Lou Reisch, Madison