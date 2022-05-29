Ron Johnson doesn't deserve smear -- William Richardson

Most fair-minded people easily see through the State Journal's clumsy, biased, mean-spirted editorial last Sunday, "Don’t tiptoe around racist ‘replacement.’" It attempted to smear U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, by equating his work to restore order and sanity to the out-of-control southern border as embracing the “great replacement” theory espoused by the unhinged shooter in Buffalo, New York.

Have Democrats stepped up to address the border invasion with legislation to control it? They own the presidency, the House and the Senate. Where is their plan? Why are Democrats pleased with an open border? They view new immigrants as controllable Democrats who can help the party win elections despite the massive failures of their president.

When President Joe Biden reversed President Donald Trump's effective, humane policies for our southern border, stopped construction of the wall that both controlled and fed immigrants into legally appropriate entry points, the number of illegal immigrants exploded.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is "in charge" of the border immigration policies, apparently is still studying the “root causes” of immigration all around the world -- except for our southern border, Mexico, Latin and South American countries that the immigrants are escaping from.

The State Journal owes Sen. Johnson an apology.

William Richardson, Middleton