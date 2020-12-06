Ron Johnson denial of Biden win is cowardly -- Todd Callister

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has not yet publicly acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

The Dec. 3 Wisconsin State Journal article "Ex-GOP official: Johnson knows" was about Sen. Johnson's unwillingness to acknowledge Biden as president. If true, this is damning. His reasons for inaction, as outlined by Mark Becker, a former Brown County GOP official, are cowardly and further affirm that Sen. Johnson has no place in public service.

Unfortunately, Becker's account of his conversation with Sen. Johnson is entirely believable, as Johnson's decisions as senator have reliably been based on his perception of how he can benefit individually.

Sen. Johnson should do us all a favor and leave office. He can return to the private sector where he can make all his millions "legitimately."

Todd Callister, Madison