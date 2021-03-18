Ron Johnson can still work to end racism -- Rabbi Jonathan Biatch

Words surely matter, and hearing that many people find racist attitudes in the words of one of our U.S. senators is dismaying. Yet Sen. Ron Johnson’s approach toward racism will be more evident in the deeds he performs to help eliminate prejudice and racism.
What legislation will Johnson, R-Oshkosh, champion that will increase voter participation for communities of color? In what ways will he protect the land rights of Native Americans, both in Wisconsin and across the country? What steps will he take to strengthen impoverished American families? How will he help to scrutinize police actions against people of color who become victims of unnecessary yet lethal police violence?
These and other actions will rightfully label him as an active anti-racist. These are also the expectations with which we citizens of Wisconsin sent him to Washington. May he fulfill them.
Rabbi Jonathan Biatch, Madison