Ron Johnson can still salvage his legacy -- Mark Brill

Eventually it occurs to most public figures that, once they are out of office, a legacy will mark their career. Who knows? This thought may still occur to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.
When running for his office, he touted his business background and experience as a plastics manufacturer, which should have given him a unique perspective on that product’s creation and the sourcing of the raw materials to create it. With this knowledge, he has been in a position to have a profound impact on this country and even the planet in regard to the effects his type of products have.
Plastic recycling has been a stubborn issue that has failed to gain traction because manufacturers have found it cheaper and easier to use raw materials instead of attempting to recycle the massive amounts and varieties of plastics already produced and used.
Sen. Johnson, with his background, has the ability to understand and know what it would take to get the manufacturers of the different plastics to accept and use the recyclable plastics that are available.
What sort of Wisconsin senatorial legacy does Johnson want to leave -- one like former U.S. Sen. Joe McCarthy, or instead the innovative environmentalist of former Wisconsin Gov. and U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson? I would hope he would pick Nelson.