Ron Johnson can look into crimes of GOP -- Don Thornton

I was happy to see U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's TV ad stating that he, like me, is interested in the issue of rising crime.

Perhaps the Republican from Oshkosh could enthusiastically pursue justice for crimes committed by the previous administration and their cronies. That would go a long way as an example to common folks that those at the top are not above the law.

If that is resolved, Sen. Johnson might then look into those in the Senate who are spreading lies and misinformation about things such as the U.S. Capitol insurrection, COVID cures and climate change. And perhaps he will demand justice for those corrupt members of Congress who pass legislation to increase their own wealth.

Thanks to Sen. Johnson if he cares about these crimes.

Don Thornton, Madison