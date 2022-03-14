 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Ron Johnson can look into crimes of GOP -- Don Thornton

  • 0

I was happy to see U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's TV ad stating that he, like me, is interested in the issue of rising crime.

Perhaps the Republican from Oshkosh could enthusiastically pursue justice for crimes committed by the previous administration and their cronies. That would go a long way as an example to common folks that those at the top are not above the law.

If that is resolved, Sen. Johnson might then look into those in the Senate who are spreading lies and misinformation about things such as the U.S. Capitol insurrection, COVID cures and climate change. And perhaps he will demand justice for those corrupt members of Congress who pass legislation to increase their own wealth.

Thanks to Sen. Johnson if he cares about these crimes.

Don Thornton, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics