Ron Johnson and Donald Trump both top worst list -- Steve Hogseth

Since 1868, James Buchanan has been laying in his Lancaster, Pennsylvania, grave with the distinction of being “the worst president ever.”
I imagine Buchanan has been shifting in his casket these past few years with the likelihood he will be relegated to “number two” by Donald Trump. Congratulations, Buchanan, you will no longer be the “worst ever president of the United States.” You can play second fiddle.
Similarly, since 1957 Joseph McCarthy has been patiently waiting in his grave in Appleton. During the past 12 months, McCarthy’s headstone has been rumored to shake. Perhaps McCarthy is also sensing a change? Maybe his ashen face has developed a smirk? U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, will be responsible for moving McCarthy “up” to “number two worst-ever senator of the state of Wisconsin.” Joe will likely be relieved.
It is no secret Sen. Johnson adores President Trump, thus it is fitting that both will each simultaneously hold “worst ever” positions in their respective historical roles of “poor leadership.”
